For The Crunchiest Canned Pickled Cabbage, Don't Forget About The Salt

Pickled cabbage is the tangy, crunchy bite your sandwiches, grain bowls, and taco nights need. But when you open the jar to find your canned pickled cabbage has gone mushy, it can be a disappointment. The culprit is most likely salt -– and not enough of it. Salt is optional for canning and pickling, but you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you didn't salt your cabbage beforehand.

When it comes to quick pickling vegetables, there's more to the process than just slicing them up. pouring some vinegar and spices into a jar, and hoping for the best. There's a delicate ratio of salt to vinegar to water that not only makes pickled cabbage taste good and crunchy, but also prolongs its shelf life and inhibits bacterial growth. Using enough salt will do all of that for you. If you're not following a tried and tested pickling recipe, you should aim for 1 ½ to two tablespoons of salt for a one-liter jar.

Make sure to use non-iodized table salt or canning salt. Avoid any salts that have anti-caking agents in them, as they'll make the liquid cloudy. You can also search for Pickle Crisp, which is more than just table salt; it also has calcium in it to prevent the pectin in the cabbage's cell walls from breaking down and becoming mushy. Pickle crisp doesn't replace the salt, though, it just supplements the salt you're already adding.