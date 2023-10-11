Aldi's Bone Broth Is A Good Deal, But May Not Be Worth A Buy

It's no secret that Aldi is the place for deals, and the chain's organic chicken and beef bone broth is no exception. While shoppers are encouraged to check out their closest location to determine the exact price, both options were on sale at one point for $1.49, with a regular price of $1.89. Considering that a similar product at Walmart is available for $3.98, it's clear that Aldi has it for a steal. But customers don't seem to be overly enthused about the quality of the bone broth available at the chain.

On Reddit, the product was described as "disappointing" by one Aldi shopper, and many others concurred. A commenter stated that the bone broth was "unusable," while another person said, "It's awful. Bitter and tastes burned. I used it to make a large batch of chicken soup, so my whole batch is ruined." One person even claimed they had to give the broth to their pets, as it lacks onions (which can be harmful for cats and dogs to consume).