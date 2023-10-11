Aldi's Bone Broth Is A Good Deal, But May Not Be Worth A Buy
It's no secret that Aldi is the place for deals, and the chain's organic chicken and beef bone broth is no exception. While shoppers are encouraged to check out their closest location to determine the exact price, both options were on sale at one point for $1.49, with a regular price of $1.89. Considering that a similar product at Walmart is available for $3.98, it's clear that Aldi has it for a steal. But customers don't seem to be overly enthused about the quality of the bone broth available at the chain.
On Reddit, the product was described as "disappointing" by one Aldi shopper, and many others concurred. A commenter stated that the bone broth was "unusable," while another person said, "It's awful. Bitter and tastes burned. I used it to make a large batch of chicken soup, so my whole batch is ruined." One person even claimed they had to give the broth to their pets, as it lacks onions (which can be harmful for cats and dogs to consume).
Shoppers have few nice things to say about the product
Aldi shoppers on Reddit seem to love the chain's chicken stock and broth. For instance, a customer claimed that the chicken stock rivaled big national brands when it comes to quality, while another commenter stated, "Chicken broth is as good as any canned broth." However, the subject of Aldi's bone broth once again reared its ugly head, with a few shoppers taking the opportunity to air their grievances.
"I thought the bone broth was gross," said one person, while a different commenter likened the flavor to "off water." It seems the major selling point of the product is its wholesome ingredients; bone broth offers quite a few benefits when it comes to wellness.
Bone broth offers essential nutrition, as it's a great source of calcium, zinc, and vitamins A and B. These nutrients can reduce inflammation and aid in the digestive process. Accordingly, people are interested in the product for the nutrients it offers, even when they find fault with the flavor.
It may be possible to save bone broth with other ingredients
Aldi fans frequently congregate on Facebook to share tips and recommendations about their favorite Aldi products. Bone broth was just one topic up for discussion, with many people stating that they found the taste off-putting or that they avoided using it, lest it ruin their soups. However, a few commenters countered these arguments by stating that bone broth must be amended with other ingredients, regardless of the brand.
According to one Aldi customer, "I usually add some Better Than Bouillon and it's perfect." Another person backed up this sentiment, stating, "You have to add your own spices to it. All I use in our soups and haven't ever had a complaint." If this is true, the issue may not be with Aldi's product as much as the lack of seasonings and additions. In this case, you can add lemon juice, black pepper, apple cider vinegar, garlic powder, or even hot sauce to the mix to enhance the flavor.
While people might not be sold on this healthy, organic option, other Aldi products seem to make the cut when it comes to quality.