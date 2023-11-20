Costco Sushi May Not Be The Best Bang For Your Buck

One of Costco signature characteristics is its low-prices on bulk products. Still, that doesn't mean everything that the chain sells is a good deal. Like any other store, there are some products you might want to avoid adding to the cart. For new members, it's certainly a journey of discovering which products to buy and which to leave on the shelf. But we will give you one tip about a product many members are avoiding.

Costco sushi may not offer the best bang for your buck. In one Reddit thread, customers called Costco out for its unimpressive selection of sushi, with many customers complaining about the small portion of fish. The sushi might look good in the package, but upon opening it customers have found that the fish, especially the nigiri, is sliced paper thin. One commenter remarked on the tiny portions saying, "That is so thin it looks like pickled ginger."

Another customer cheekily played devil's advocate saying, "Look at all that extra rice you're getting." On TikTok, users also remained torn over Costco's sushi offerings. Overall customers seemed to agree that Costco sushi is deceptive– and for more reasons than just this one.