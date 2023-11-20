The Unexpected Kitchen Tool Hack You Need To Try For Ultra-Creamy Pumpkin Pie

Another important part of achieving the perfect pumpkin pie filling is using the right amount of spices. You can go the pre-made pumpkin pie spice route or you can create your own concoction to make it truly unique and scrumptious. The key is to not go overboard with too many baking spices since this could overpower the pumpkin flavor of your pie. Pumpkin isn't the most flavorful fruit (yes, it is technically a fruit), so some spices are crucial.

If you have some pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger that haven't been used in a while, make sure to check the date on them. These spices can last for a couple of years in an airtight container but their potency can diminish after a few months. So, if you want the flavors of the spices to come through well, use newly purchased spices that haven't been in your cabinet for years.

For the freshest spices, consider grinding your own cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. This can be done with a motor and pestle or a spice/coffee grinder. Ginger can be exceptionally hard to grind so it may be best to buy that one pre-ground. Fresh spices and extra-blended canned pumpkin are the keys to a superior pumpkin pie.