An Important Tip To Remember When Smoking Brisket Fat-Side Up

Lovers of pastrami and Texas barbecue are united on at least one fact: Brisket is an amazing cut of beef, capable of incredible juiciness and depth of flavor. Pastrami lovers brine their brisket in pickling spices, crushed coriander and mustard seeds, and minced garlic for almost two weeks before roasting it low and slow in the oven. Conversely, Texas barbecued brisket is often coated in little more than generous amounts of ground salt and pepper and smoked (also low and slow) over hickory coals. Even when you trim the thick layer of fat off one side of the cut, there's some controversy over whether brisket should be cooked fat-side up or fat-side down. The answer is fairly complex, but keep this in mind: Cooking (or smoking) your brisket fat side up won't help keep it tender, but what the rendering fat is guaranteed to do is carry most of your spice rub with it.

To the first point about brisket being self-basting: This is true, but mostly because of the collagen that marbles the inside of the cut rendering, not the outer layer of fat. While this kind of fatty marbling spells disaster for higher-heat cooking applications like grilling and broiling (which would result in a brisket as tough as old boots), it creates juicy magic when lower temperatures are applied over a much longer time. Meanwhile, the outer layer of fat will render and carry away flavoring agents intended to survive the cooking process.