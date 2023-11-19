Get Your Tres Leches Cake Holiday-Ready By Swapping In Some Eggnog

For those hosting holiday gatherings this year, next to serving warm roasted nuts and homemade peppermint bark, ladling brandy-spiked eggnog into guests' glasses is also semi-expected. Sure enough, eggnog has been labeled a traditional American Christmas drink since the 1700s. However, nowadays, beyond downing a straight glass or two, there is more than one way to serve up this seasonally flavored eggy beverage.

If you've been a fan of tres leches cake for quite some time, you might enjoy this ultra-moist confection for the multitude of sweetened and unsweetened dairy products that comprise this unique dessert's creamy and soft consistency. Since traditional tres leches cake is made with three different types of canned or fresh milk, substituting a portion of these full-bodied dairy substances with your favorite holiday beverage is the perfect way to transform this Latin American dessert into a full-fledged seasonal masterpiece.

Whether you enjoy storebought or easy homemade eggnog, this Christmas drink of choice is generally comprised of tempered eggs, heavy cream, milk, sugar, and rum. Since eggnog has an ultra-rich yet luscious texture, swapping in some of this seasonal drink to make a festive tres leches cake is quite simple. Yet, before preparing this festive delight, you should consider a few crucial factors.