The Microwave Trick For Softening Your Butter Without Melting It

Imagine you've got your heart set on whipping up a batch of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. You gather all of your ingredients one by one on the countertop, but quickly come to a dreaded realization — the recipe calls for room-temperature butter, and all you have is an unyielding block of chilled butter straight from the refrigerator. Sure, you could play the waiting game or zap it in the microwave. But then you run the risk of ending up with a greasy, melted mess that will make for even more cleanup. So, what's the solution?

Turns out you can still use your microwave to soften cold butter to room temperature without turning it into a pool of liquid gold. Simply use the defrost setting. As illustrated in a popular TikTok video, it's as simple as taking your cold butter, cutting it into tablespoons, and arranging the pads on a microwave-safe dish. Pop it into the microwave and turn on the defrost setting for 10 seconds. Turn the pads of butter over and defrost again for five to seven seconds. Voilà! Perfect room-temperature butter.