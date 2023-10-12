The Wax Paper Hack To Soften Butter In An Instant

When you're baking up a batch of cookies or mixing up some cake batter, recipes often call for softened butter. Butter is considered softened when it's malleable and shapeable by hand, but firm enough to retain its shape when not being handled. Often, the easiest way to achieve this is to allow the stick of butter to sit on the counter for a bit before baking.

But when it's time to bake and you've forgotten to take the butter out of the fridge ahead of time, it can be frustrating to have to wait up to 45 minutes for it to be workable at room temperature. Fortunately, there is a way to soften that butter without needing to wait so long.

To speed up the softening process, you'll want to employ two other kitchen tools: A rolling pin and a little bit of wax paper. Here's how it works. Unwrap your stick of butter and place it between two layers of wax paper. Then, using the rolling pin, begin to beat and roll out the butter between the wax paper layers. The wax paper's smooth coating will keep your butter from sticking, allowing you to easily remove it to use in your recipes.