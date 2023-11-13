Redditors Are Cracking Up Over An Unusually-Shaped Costco Arrachera Steak

It's always a riot when food comes out looking like something else — think heart-shaped berries, braided carrots that appear to be embracing, or faces in toast, for example. Sometimes, of course, it looks a little less suitable for public consumption — much like the arrachera steak one Costco shopper cooked up.

The steak in question garnered quite a bit of attention on the Costco Subreddit. The original poster presented a photo with the caption, "Costco's arrachera skirt steak. I think someone swapped it out with something else lol" and the people of the Internet, as they are wont to do, offered up opinions of what the steak in question looks like instead. The beef seems to have curled in on itself while cooking, leading it to look tubular and quite rude, as no one failed to point out.

The leading comments suggest that it looks like the Facehugger from "Alien," though it doesn't have the grabby scorpion-like arms. It was also compared to a particular part of an elephant's, donkey's, or giraffe's anatomy. Or an esophagus. Or Godzilla's intestine. The most upvoted comment is of a clip from the "Spongebob Squarepants" episode titled "Chocolate with Nuts/Mermaidman and Barnacleboy V," claiming it looks like an old fish/squid woman character who is nothing but a shriveled, brown, tubular body with an amorphous head, no teeth, and pitch black eyes. Another commenter's assessment hit the nail on the head: "Sweet mercy ... That's uncomfortable to look at."