What Is Arrachera Steak And How Do You Cook It?

As you may know, flank steak is naturally a pretty tough cut of meat on its own. That's because it is cut from the cow's diaphragm and made of fibrous muscle. This makes it super important to properly tenderize the meat before cooking it. There are a couple of different ways to do this. The butcher can mechanically tenderize the meat for you, or you can get the same effect at home by pounding the cut with a mallet or piercing it with a fork. Just be sure to cook the meat to 145 F if you are piercing it or having it mechanically tenderized because bacteria can be spread from the outside to the center of the steak with these methods.

Alternatively, you can use skirt steak for your arrachera. Although still chewy, skirt steak has a rich marbling and is naturally much more tender than its flank counterpart. So you can get away with skipping the physical tenderizing process if you like and go straight to the marinade that will help break those meat fibers down.