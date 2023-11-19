Why You Probably Want To Skip Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai At Costco

Costco members know that the warehouse retail chain offers lots of great products available for purchase in bulk. In addition to the store's Kirkland brand, shoppers can also find lots of other goods. Snapdragon, a manufacturer that provides goods to Costco and other grocery chains, is known for creating instant meals inspired by a range of Asian cuisines. However, the brand's chicken pad Thai is leaving many shoppers with a bad taste in their mouths, literally.

On Reddit, one Costco shopper described it as, "Among the worst meals I've had in years. Quite possibly one of the worst I've had in my life." The person went on to say that the dish was a far cry from genuine pad Thai preparations, which typically consist of rice noodles, tofu, eggs, and bean sprouts that are seasoned and stir-fried. As for Costco's spin on the original recipe, chicken takes the place of tofu, which is paired with veggies, rice noodles, and pad Thai sauce. Because everything is pre-cooked, the dish only requires reheating before it's ready to eat.