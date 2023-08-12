French Toast Deviled Eggs Are A Sweet Rendition Of A True Classic

This creative twist on a classic was inspired by Kathy Casey's book D'Lish Deviled Eggs. Begin by hard boiling a dozen eggs, which should take about 12 minutes. Then peel the eggs carefully and cut lengthways. Gently separate the yolks from the white with a small spoon, and cover the whites on a plate before placing them in the refrigerator. Place the yolks into a bowl and mash until smooth. Mix these with 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, ¼ cup sour cream, ¼ cup cooked and crumbled sausage, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine. If you're wondering what breakfast sausage to use, Jimmy Dean All Natural Pork Sausage Links is a delicious choice every time.

To transfer the filling back into the chilled whites, you can either do it the old-fashioned way — with a spoon — or use a piping bag for ease and neatness. If a piping bag is not available, you can make your own from a clean and sturdy ziplock bag and a pastry tip. If you're making this ahead of time, store the egg filling and whites in the refrigerator separately and assemble when ready to serve. They are best kept in the fridge for two days, and it is not recommended to freeze deviled eggs if you are considering it.