Give Your Hummus A Salty Sweetness By Swapping Tahini For Peanut Butter

There are many things to love about hummus, that creamy, chickpea-based condiment often served with Greek and Mediterranean dishes. You've probably had it most often as a dip for pita chips, vegetables, or fruits, or as a sandwich spread. Among the virtues of the Middle Eastern dip is that it is super easy to make hummus at home with ingredients you might already have on hand, including canned chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini.

Or, you could consider veering from tradition by making a big bowl of tahini-free peanut butter hummus. The swap might sound like an unexpected suggestion, but it's more common than you might think. Both are creamy and have a savory, earthy nutty flavor, and using natural, unsweetened peanut butter is an acceptable substitute for tahini in many dip or dressing recipes. Tahini and peanut butter are also vegan and are sources of healthy fats, proteins, and fiber.