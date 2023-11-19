Switch Up Your Classic Pasta Puttanesca With Canned Tuna

Pasta puttanesca, or spaghetti alla puttanesca, is an Italian classic whose risqué origin story is a testament to its utterly irresistible appeal. Pasta puttanesca is a glorious medley of salty anchovies, garlic-laden tomato sauce, briny capers, and meaty olives. While this dish may feel complete, a small part of you might wonder if there's some way to bulk it out. A reliable addition that won't ruin the flavors is canned tuna.

The trusty pantry staple strikes again. Canned tuna can effortlessly be incorporated into a standard puttanesca sauce for a fishy burst that isn't overpowering. While classical puttanesca delivers bold flavors, this ingredient seamlessly complements everything else miraculously well without overshadowing the traditional aromas.

It is also a handy alternative if you're not particularly keen on anchovies. However, if you are a salt fiend, combine the two; the anchovies will elevate the fishy essence of the tuna and give the pasta a classically assertive taste. To the pantry!