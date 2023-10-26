The Mess-Free Way To Drain Canned Tuna Without A Strainer

Canned tuna offers a super convenient way to get a protein boost on the go. Whether you're camping, backpacking, or hitting the road, it's easily transportable and doesn't require a heat source for preparation. However, carrying a strainer or colander is unlikely in these scenarios, so how do you effectively drain the liquid it's packed in? It's a pretty straightforward process, and aside from a standard can opener, you won't need any extra kitchen tools, regardless of your location. All you need is the lid of the can that contains the tuna.

So, how does this mess-free draining method work exactly? Instead of discarding the lid in the recycling bin right after opening the can, leave it inside the can. Simply press the lid down onto the tuna while turning the can on its side, and the liquid will drain out easily. If your canned tuna has a pop-top lid, you'll need to open it slightly differently to prevent the lid from curling. In this case, after breaking the seal about halfway, press down very carefully to complete the opening instead of pulling it up. It's worth noting that this technique is much easier with a regular can and can opener compared to a pop-top, which requires extra care to avoid mishaps.