The Major Seasoning Mistake You're Making With Pasta Sauce

A homemade pasta sauce is a joy, whether it's a quick cacio e pepe whipped up in minutes, or a slow-simmered spaghetti sauce given hours of care and careful seasoning. Combined with your favorite pasta shape, and blanketed in a cheese of choice, it's the star of any dinner party, as much as a comforting weeknight dinner.

But when it comes to getting the flavor of that pasta sauce just right, it's all too easy to stumble — and choosing the right seasoning is key to getting the best out of the ingredients. Instead of reaching for an all-purpose Italian seasoning, you should consider using individual herbs that suit the pasta sauce you're cooking up.

Despite the name, and its implied convenience, Italian seasoning's blend of basil, thyme, oregano, parsley, and sometimes even garlic or chilli, just doesn't work for every pasta sauce. The herbs can clash with the other ingredients, and even with each other. Using a selection of your own choice instead, whether fresh herbs, dried herbs, or both, will give you more control over flavor and can elevate any plate of pasta to the next level.