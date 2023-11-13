We Tried MorningStar Farms' Steakhouse Style Burgers And These Plant-Based Patties Are Growing On Us

Craving all those meat staples like burgers, dogs, chicken, tacos, or even pepperoni pizza bites, but want nothing to do with meat? The growers at MorningStar Farms have been cooking up this sort of thing as far back as 1974, delivering plant-based options that are "good for you," and "good for the planet." Its latest farms-to-your-table offering is the brand new Steakhouse Style Burger, which joins the already juicy line-up that includes Veggie Grillers Original Burgers, Veggie Grillers Prime Burgers, and Spicy Black Bean Burgers.

With 21 grams of protein, the Steakhouse Style Burger appears to be just the second "Steakhouse" style plant-based quarter-pound burger now on the market, after the folks over at Crave House beat it to the punch. Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing, Frozen Foods for the Kellogg Company, said in a press release, "We know shoppers have been seeking a premium plant-based burger option — something that's already seasoned and truly tastes like meat, but with prep simple enough to fit their busy lifestyles."

So, does MorningStar Farms' new Steakhouse Style Burger replicate the taste sensations enjoyed by carnivores, but by way of greener pastures? Daily Meal tapped its meat-loving reviewer (me), with knife and fork in hand and a very open mind, to see how this burger stacked up. Here are the results of my chew and review.

