What's The Best Method For Freezing Meat Pies?

Whether they contain beef, chicken, or pork, meat pies are a robust and filling meal, perfect for the winter months. And while making homemade pies can be a bit of a chore, rest assured that you can conveniently freeze pies to enjoy them on subsequent days and weeks. When it comes to baked pies, give them a bit of time to cool down before you pack them up for cold storage, then wrap them tightly. Parchment paper is a good selection, but you can also use plastic wrap in a pinch.

Once each pie is wrapped, place them into an airtight container for storage in the freezer. Freezer bags also work, provided they're completely sealed. The goal is to protect the pie from the cold air, which can cause freezer burns. While freezer burn doesn't affect food safety, it can decrease the quality of the pie, according to the USDA. The final step is to place the pies in a freezer set to at least 0 degrees Fahrenheit, which ensures that food will remain frozen for an extended period of time.