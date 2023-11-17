Potato Flakes Create The Perfect Crunch For Any Breaded Meat

Breaded meat without the bread might sound like an oxymoron, but it's actually the perfect fix for a lot of people — especially those with celiac disease and gluten intolerance who are tired of paying a premium for gluten-free bread products. (Just be sure to double check the packaging to ensure there are no hidden gluten-containing ingredients, of course.) From pork chops to fried chicken, coating your meat in potato flakes is an ingenious way to get a beautiful golden exterior and a superior crunch without using traditional breadcrumbs. And unlike store-bought crumbs that often come pre-seasoned, you'll have complete control over the flavors that you want to add to potato flakes.

Not sure if you're ready to take the plunge and give up breadcrumbs for a potato flake crust? Consider trying out a mix of the two the first time — just blend both together at a one-to-one ratio. Or you could always coat half your meat in breadcrumbs and the other half in potato flakes for a side-by-side comparison.