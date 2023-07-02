Potato-Crusted Vegetables Are The Perfect Way To Mix Up Air Fryer Meals

Your air fryer is good at frying many things, but you may be a little wary of using it for vegetables. Unlike chicken or pork, vegetables just don't seem to come out all that well in the air fryer, wilting and drying out because of the intense heat. When you try to fry them in batter, the hot air just blows the wet batter off and makes a mess of your food and your fryer. Is there any way you can make vegetables in your air fryer without turning them into a dried-out inedible husk?

You'll be glad to know there is such a method and it involves rolling your vegetables in a "potato crust." As Allison Robicelli of The Takeout explains, this "crust" is actually just dehydrated potato flakes, better known as instant mashed potatoes, which forms a protective shell around the delicate vegetables to protect them from the intense heat. A good example of a potato-crusted vegetable are potato-crusted peas, which are peas rolled around in egg whites and then in potato flakes — very similar to how you would bread chicken with an egg wash and coating. The peas are then cooked in the air fryer for 7 to 10 minutes or until the crust has turned golden-brown and crispy.

But how exactly do these potato-crusted vegetables taste? While it may be all well and good to cook them without making a mess, it wouldn't be worth it if they didn't turn out to be anything worth trying.