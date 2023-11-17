How To Properly Clean That Dirty Plastic Cutting Board

Keeping your cutting board clean is an important way to prevent cross-contamination from different foods. If harmful bacteria latch onto the board, it could spread to other foods and even make you sick. Fortunately, thoroughly cleaning your cutting board can rid it of bacteria and keep the board safe for use. Different kinds of cutting boards require different cleaning methods. When using plastic cutting boards, a quick clean could be pretty simple, but a deeper clean may require a little extra work.

After every use, you'll want to clean your plastic cutting board with warm water and dish soap. Give the entire surface a good scrub, making sure to concentrate on any divots where food or bacteria could be hiding. Then, rinse the entire thing and allow it to dry. For some extra sanitization, many thicker plastic cutting boards are dishwasher safe and can be sanitized along with your other plates.

While hand washing is recommended every time you use the board, don't make the mistake of forgetting to deep clean the board to prevent bacteria buildup.