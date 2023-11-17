What Is A Chinese Steamed Egg And How Is It Traditionally Eaten?

Scrambling, frying, poaching, boiling — there are a lot of different egg preparations, but steaming is a bit of a new one to most Westerners. You may be wondering whether this differs from boiling eggs. After all, the difference between boiling and steaming arguably comes down to whether you're submerging something in the water or holding your ingredients above it. But in reality, the two methods are actually very different.

Chinese steamed eggs are initially prepared much like scrambled eggs: you break them apart, throw in seasonings such and salt and scallions, and then mix it all together. Chinese steamed egg recipes typically call for bouillion, soy sauce, and oil as well.

The next step is to dilute the eggs, slowly mixing in warm (not boiling) water until you see bubbles forming at the top of the mixture (similar to what happens when you whisk eggs for an omelet). Then, boil water in a wok or pan and suspend the egg mixture over the water with a steamer rack. From there, lower the heat to a simmer and let them cook for 7-10 minutes. Look for a firm but jiggly gelatin-like consistency.