The Super Obvious Tip That Will Turn Salad Haters Into Lovers

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating four to five servings of veggies and another four to five servings of fruit per day. However, even smaller amounts are beneficial, according to 2021 research published in the journal Circulation. Scientists found that people who consumed five servings of fruits and vegetables each day had a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and overall mortality than those eating two per day.

One way to increase your daily fruit and vegetable intake is to eat more salad. Salads are filling, nutritious, and colorful, and you can pair them with meat, fish, or other high-protein foods. On top of that, some vegetables are chock-full of protein and have the potential to replace animal products. For example, a single baked potato has about 8 grams of protein, while a cup of corn contains around 5 grams.

Perhaps you find the average salad tasteless or just plain boring. However, with some creativity, you can turn any bowl of greens into a culinary delight. The key is to focus on the foods you love and enjoy.