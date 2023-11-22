The Super Obvious Tip That Will Turn Salad Haters Into Lovers
The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating four to five servings of veggies and another four to five servings of fruit per day. However, even smaller amounts are beneficial, according to 2021 research published in the journal Circulation. Scientists found that people who consumed five servings of fruits and vegetables each day had a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and overall mortality than those eating two per day.
One way to increase your daily fruit and vegetable intake is to eat more salad. Salads are filling, nutritious, and colorful, and you can pair them with meat, fish, or other high-protein foods. On top of that, some vegetables are chock-full of protein and have the potential to replace animal products. For example, a single baked potato has about 8 grams of protein, while a cup of corn contains around 5 grams.
Perhaps you find the average salad tasteless or just plain boring. However, with some creativity, you can turn any bowl of greens into a culinary delight. The key is to focus on the foods you love and enjoy.
Build your salad around your favorite foods
A salad can be as simple or as complex as you want it to be, and there are so many types of toppings you can include. With that in mind, it's wise to build it around your favorite foods. For example, you could use salmon as the base of your salad. This versatile fish pairs well with ingredients like iceberg lettuce, arugula, capers, basil, rosemary, sweet potatoes, and roasted veggies. Choose your favorites, combine them in a bowl, and then add a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon or lime juice, and spices. If you're feeling creative, try this salmon salad served in avocado bowls.
Similarly, if, say, you're craving strawberries, combine them with spinach, romaine lettuce, red onions, celery, and chopped walnuts, which bring a balance of flavors and textures. Add chicken breast to the mix if you want some extra protein.
Another option is to use your favorite sandwiches, sushi rolls, or other foods as inspiration. For instance, you could mix tomatoes, bacon, turkey, iceberg lettuce, mayo, and pesto to recreate the flavor of a classic club sandwich. Combine all ingredients in a salad bowl and serve with toasted bread or crackers. If you love sushi, make a delicious salad with seafood, rice, avocado, cucumbers, nori, rice vinegar, and other ingredients you might find in sushi rolls.
Try new flavor combos
Salads are anything but boring; you just need to keep an open mind and get creative with the ingredients in your kitchen. Big fan of avocados? Chef Kevin Meehan recommends charring them and pairing them with leafy greens, radishes, carrots, chives, and pistachio oil, among other ingredients, according to Insider. Chef Suzette Gresham, on the other hand, combines this ingredient with black beans, fried bananas, and yogurt.
Speaking of unexpected food combinations, steak and pomegranate are a match made in heaven. Add garlic, greens, and quinoa or brown rice to the mix for a filling, flavor-packed salad. No matter what's in your salad, you can experiment with different spices, dressings, or extras like peanut butter, couscous, or roasted seeds. For instance, peanut butter can be a wonderful addition to kale salad; it also goes well with other salad components like pasta, cabbage, and quinoa.
If you prefer a cooked meal, make a warm salad with roasted or grilled veggies, potatoes, or sauteed mushrooms. For starters, try this warm winter salad with butternut squash, arugula leaves, shiitake mushrooms, goat cheese, and raw pumpkin seeds. It takes some time to prepare, but the flavor is out of this world.