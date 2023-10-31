DiGiorno's New Pizza Has All The Best Parts Of A Thanksgiving Dinner

Each year, there are certain foods you look forward to sitting down and enjoying since you only really prepare them a select few times annually – you don't often see whole turkeys thrown into the oven until the final Thursday in November, and peppermint and pumpkin spice flavored goodies have their limited time of availability. Pizza, however, hasn't entirely found its home on the dinner table during the holiday season. The fan-favorite meal is well-loved all year round, but when the holidays come, pizza tends to take a backseat to more traditional meals. But one pizza manufacturer has set out to change that.

Holiday pizzas might seem like an odd concept. After all, one pizza lover back in 2017 created a candy corn pizza that seriously divided the internet. Luckily, frozen pizza company DiGiorno keeps the pizza toppings (mostly) savory by pulling inspiration from the Thanksgiving table. In an announcement on October 30, the company revealed its plans to release a Thanksgiving Pizza aimed at "provid[ing] a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread."

The Detroit-style pizza topped with all the Thanksgiving meal favorites will be available from November 1-22 online for $11.23. (The price is a direct nod to Thanksgiving's 2023 date, which falls on November 23 this year.) Supplies are pretty limited, but securing a Thanksgiving dinner without having to make a trip to the grocery store could be worth it.