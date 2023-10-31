DiGiorno's New Pizza Has All The Best Parts Of A Thanksgiving Dinner
Each year, there are certain foods you look forward to sitting down and enjoying since you only really prepare them a select few times annually – you don't often see whole turkeys thrown into the oven until the final Thursday in November, and peppermint and pumpkin spice flavored goodies have their limited time of availability. Pizza, however, hasn't entirely found its home on the dinner table during the holiday season. The fan-favorite meal is well-loved all year round, but when the holidays come, pizza tends to take a backseat to more traditional meals. But one pizza manufacturer has set out to change that.
Holiday pizzas might seem like an odd concept. After all, one pizza lover back in 2017 created a candy corn pizza that seriously divided the internet. Luckily, frozen pizza company DiGiorno keeps the pizza toppings (mostly) savory by pulling inspiration from the Thanksgiving table. In an announcement on October 30, the company revealed its plans to release a Thanksgiving Pizza aimed at "provid[ing] a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread."
The Detroit-style pizza topped with all the Thanksgiving meal favorites will be available from November 1-22 online for $11.23. (The price is a direct nod to Thanksgiving's 2023 date, which falls on November 23 this year.) Supplies are pretty limited, but securing a Thanksgiving dinner without having to make a trip to the grocery store could be worth it.
There won't be any leftovers with this new holiday-inspired pizza on the table
Whether you accidentally burn the turkey or you just don't have the time or energy to cook all day long for one meal, this pizza is the perfect solution. According to the press release, the pizza starts with a base of gravy sauce, is covered in mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and is topped with slices of turkey, diced sweet potatoes, green beans, and cranberries. There is even an option to sprinkle on crispy onion straws when the pizza is fresh out of the oven. Hungry guests who enjoy the traditional Thanksgiving dishes will not be disappointed when they glimpse the holiday-inspired pizza.
All your Thanksgiving guests will surely be impressed by the innovative new pizza, no matter how picky they are. And, of course, the hosts will surely enjoy saving a ton of time, money, and trips to the grocery store. Rather than spend hours hovering over a hot oven, hoping that your turkey will reach 165 degrees, you can spend that time mingling with guests while you wait for the timer to ding. Changes to tradition can be a difficult sell, especially to loved ones who look forward to their cranberry sauce and sweet potato casserole every year. But this year, consider spicing up the classic Turkey dinner and introducing a new kind of tradition – one that the entire family can enjoy without the stress and strain that usually comes with preparing for the holiday.