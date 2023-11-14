What Exactly Is Milk Pudding, And What Does It Taste Like?

It is entirely possible, if vanishingly rare, for a dessert to be both dead simple and utterly elegant. Such is the case with milk pudding, which at most contains a handful of ingredients: milk, sugar, some kind of thickening agent (usually cornstarch), and a flavoring agent like vanilla extract or rosewater. That's it. Those minimalist cooks out there who delight in the uncluttered already know — even if they've never made it before — that the quality of milk pudding's ingredients (in particular its namesake, milk) is paramount to a successful dish.

Milk pudding is usually served chilled. It's creamy and rich but with neither the egginess of flan nor the butterfat density of ice cream. The thickener gives it a silkiness also not found in those other two desserts. The pudding's taste can be described as lightly sweetened whole milk essence, or maybe spoonable hugs, or simply home. It's likely that the ingredients for making milk pudding are sitting in your refrigerator and pantry right now. For such a humble concoction, this dish has quite the pedigree.