Make Pickled Veggies Substantially Better With A Quick Trip To The Grill

The cut produce can be added directly to the grill, though a perforated grill pan will come in handy if the pieces are too small. The goal is for the vegetables to become deeply browned or even charred on all sides without turning soft, but this can be achieved by turning them often. The grilling process may take up to 15 minutes, however, this depends on each vegetable, how they're cut (or not), and how hot the grill is.

Conveniently, you can use pretty much any quick pickle brine, even the base for quick pickled garlic jalapeños (you can even char and pair the peppers with your other vegetables). Make sure to let the liquid cool; pouring the hot brine over the already grilled veggies might cook them even more, turning them soft. You can brine the vegetables in a plastic, glass, or metal bowl – just make sure to cover it tightly and check on the progress often, giving everything a stir when you do.

This is a great quick pickling method that yields a unique tangy end product; it's made even better by the fact that the pickled veggies are ready to eat on the same day they're prepared — something that doesn't always happen with conventional pickles, which usually call for the veggies to ferment for days and sometimes weeks. Meanwhile, the grilled pickles can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week in the fridge.