Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Dozens Of Donuts For World Kindness Day

To celebrate World Kindness Day on November 13, Krispy Kreme will be giving out free donuts to customers. According to a press release, the first 500 guests to visit participating locations on the day of kindness will receive a free dozen of the chain's classic glazed donuts. No other purchase will be required to redeem the deal.

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in the release, "We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts — one doughnut for you and many to share with others — will inspire millions of small acts of kindness." Those who receive a free dozen could choose to share the sweets with family, friends, coworkers, or even strangers in the spirit of kindness.

The special offer is only valid on November 13 at participating United States locations. The donut shop has locations in over 30 countries worldwide, and the company indicated that many of these locations will also celebrate World Kindness Day with special offers.