That Losing Lottery Ticket Can Score You A Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut

The chances of you winning the $1 billion Mega Millions lotto drawing on Tuesday are pretty slim, but the chances of turning a losing ticket into a doughnut are 100% at Krispy Kreme. You usually don't get a consolation prize for losing the lottery. Still, anyone who shows a losing ticket at a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop August 1-2 can trade it in for a free original glazed doughnut. The ticket doesn't have to be from Tuesday night's big drawing; it can be from any lottery drawing, as long as you lost.

With no winner in the drawing on Friday, July 28, the Mega Millions jackpot tipped over $1 billion — only the eighth U.S. jackpot lotto to hit that mark. As of Monday night, the jackpot was estimated to be $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $527.9 million, at the time of the drawing on Tuesday night. The If there's a winner on Tuesday, they won't be eligible for a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme.

In a press release announcing the promotion, the doughnut shop was pretty sweet about its fans. It claimed the drawing reminded the Krispy Kreme team that they "definitely hit the lottery when it comes to our fans" and "this week we want them all to win some dough."