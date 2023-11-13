The Simple Tip For When To Cook With Dry Wine Vs Sweet Wine

Cooking with wine is one of the simplest ways to boost the flavor of a dish. There's always a wine to fit someone's budget, and will definitely up your home cooking game. However, there are so many wines to choose from and so many applications that it can be overwhelming, even for a seasoned home cook. The one thing to keep in mind when choosing to cook with a dry wine versus a sweet wine is what you want your final dish to taste like.

Dry red and white wines are ideal if you're cooking a deeply savory meal, like a bolognese or a braise. Don't feel like you must use red wine for your beef braises – a dry white wine could serve to brighten the flavors with its crisp finish. You can swap your red wine for white in coq au vin for a lighter flavor.

Sweet wines are a bit more versatile, as they can be used in a variety of different dishes, from sweet to savory. But you should only use it if you aim for sweetness on the plate. As wine reduces the flavors intensify, and the sugars will be evident in the final dish. You can use a sweet wine to poach pears, steam fish or lobster, or even braise chicken.

So, the next time you're mastering your cooking techniques and aren't sure which wine to go with, taste it. Whatever flavors you taste will end up in your dish, even if it's just a whisper.