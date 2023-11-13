What Is A Million Dollar Cake And What Does It Taste Like?

Usually, when you talk about food from earlier in the 20th century, you're in for some disappointments — to put it mildly. A lot of that era involved putting everything in Jell-O, and if there's a more off-putting concept than the retro dish known as bananas hollandaise, we're not sure what it could be. But when you get into baked goods, you discover some hidden gems amidst the horror, including some surprising dishes you really should try for yourself. One of them is million dollar cake.

Despite being a surprisingly simple, no-frills recipe heretofore favored largely by grandmothers, million dollar cake has a lot going for it. In particular, it brings some flavors to the table like pineapple that are probably underused in baking; sure, everyone has eaten (or at least seen) a pineapple upside-down cake, but that's not really a "cake" in the most traditional sense. Million dollar cake, though, dials up the classic cake identity to 11.