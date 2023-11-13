Gluten-Free Folks Can Enjoy Aldi With Its Very Own Line Of Goods

Living a gluten-free lifestyle often means embarking on a lifetime journey of trial and error. Which restaurants have enough gluten-free options and which grocery stores are the best to shop at? It's often a long and frustrating process to discover what places can accommodate your needs.

Even if a store does offer gluten-free options, they're sometimes hit-or-miss, either lacking in flavor or too expensive to remain a sustainable purchase. Luckily, some stores do offer more reliable gluten-free options than others. For those seeking a tried-and-true line of gluten-free products, Aldi has a line of its very own, completely void of gluten — and many customers find it to be one of the best options around.

LiveGfree is the name of this gluten-free brand by Aldi, and it includes an impressive lineup of frozen food, snacks, and other essentials for your kitchen. According to the Aldi website, the brand is meant to be affordable without sacrificing flavor. Customers can expect to find products such as bread and pasta, chips and cookies, and even frozen entrees like mac and cheese and chicken strips. For those who have yet to try it, here's what repeat customers think about it.