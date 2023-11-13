Gluten-Free Folks Can Enjoy Aldi With Its Very Own Line Of Goods
Living a gluten-free lifestyle often means embarking on a lifetime journey of trial and error. Which restaurants have enough gluten-free options and which grocery stores are the best to shop at? It's often a long and frustrating process to discover what places can accommodate your needs.
Even if a store does offer gluten-free options, they're sometimes hit-or-miss, either lacking in flavor or too expensive to remain a sustainable purchase. Luckily, some stores do offer more reliable gluten-free options than others. For those seeking a tried-and-true line of gluten-free products, Aldi has a line of its very own, completely void of gluten — and many customers find it to be one of the best options around.
LiveGfree is the name of this gluten-free brand by Aldi, and it includes an impressive lineup of frozen food, snacks, and other essentials for your kitchen. According to the Aldi website, the brand is meant to be affordable without sacrificing flavor. Customers can expect to find products such as bread and pasta, chips and cookies, and even frozen entrees like mac and cheese and chicken strips. For those who have yet to try it, here's what repeat customers think about it.
What fans have to say about liveGfree
Aldi created liveGfree back in 2014 and the brand has stuck around since, proving to be a success. Since its start, liveGfree has had many cycles of both permanent and limited-edition products, and customers have rounded up a list of their favorites.
In one Reddit thread, a fan rattled off a few of their go-to buys including the General Tso's chicken, ravioli, and cheesecake. One customer claimed that they loved the limited edition General Tso's Chicken so much that they even petitioned Aldi to carry it year-round. Other customers vouched for the liveGfree pretzels, with one shopper saying, "I live off of the pretzels!" Other fans of Aldi's liveGfree line took to Instagram to rave about the brand's pizza dough. "Please make this gluten free dough a permanent thing. It was the best pizza crust I've had in 8 years," one said. Other Instagram users were impressed by the large size of this line's whole grain bread.
So clearly the liveGfree brand is a hit for most customers. And while it is Aldi's dedicated gluten-free brand, that doesn't mean the options stop there.
Other gluten free product recommendations available at Aldi
While liveGfree has brought a whole lot more variety to Aldi shoppers with dietary restrictions, gluten-free customers have many more choices beyond this particular line. Aldi offers many other products that are gluten-free, and some customers have taken to social media to spread the word.
One Instagram user raved about a gluten-free box of chocolate-covered coconut clusters by Simply Nature they had found on the shelf. They also took the time to mention Aldi's parmesan crisps by Savoritz, which can double as both a tasty snack or crunchy salad topping. Another Instagram account highlighted a whole array of special products from the store from big-name brands like Welch's, Perfect Bar, Brew Dr. Kombucha, and another of the store's own brands, Mama Cozzi's, just to name a few.
So if you're one of the 25% of Americans who are eating gluten-free, sure the options for meals aren't quite endless, but stores like Aldi are working to expand that pool. If you're looking for something new, consider giving liveGfree a try.