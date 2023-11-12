You Seriously Need To Start Adding Sweet Potato To Your Smoothies

Sweet potatoes are usually paired with meat or fish or added to stews, soups, and other cooked meals. They can also be a wonderful choice for pancakes, brownies, or even ice cream, adding creaminess to the texture. But have you ever tried using them in smoothies? With their naturally sweet taste and vibrant color, these starches can take your smoothies to the next level. Plus, they're a nutritional powerhouse.

One cup of sweet potatoes delivers 2 grams of protein and 26 grams of carbs, as well as large doses of potassium, manganese, copper, and vitamin A. You'll also get a whopping 105% of the recommended daily intake of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that may protect against heart disease, eye disorders, and cancer (via Mount Sinai Health System). On top of that, sweet potatoes are low in calories and fat while being rich in dietary fiber, a nutrient that increases satiety and supports colon health. It also slows down sugar absorption into the bloodstream, which may help reduce diabetes risk (via Mayo Clinic).

But more than providing a nutritional boost to your day, these root vegetables can also add their signature flavor to smoothies, eliminating the need for added sugars. Their natural sweetness will satisfy your cravings for dessert, while their creamy texture can make your smoothies thicker and more filling.