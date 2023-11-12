The Aldi Frozen Fish Sushi Lovers Are Going To Want To Get Their Hands On

It can take decades for sushi chefs to master their craft, but that doesn't mean you can't figure out the basics for yourself at home. After all, making sushi is a rewarding experience as it takes practice, determination, and lots of research to learn. Plus, it's just delicious.

One of the biggest hurdles to homemade sushi beyond that learning curve is the price of the fish. Premium fish is simply a must if you want your sushi rolls to shine. After all, it is the main ingredient. Well, if the price and accessibility of this ingredient were a problem before, Aldi is breaking it all down now with its very reasonably priced Premium Ahi Tuna Steaks. (Actual prices will vary per store.)

These unassuming filets come in 12-ounce packages and are individually sliced about an inch thick. While they are a frozen, vacuum-sealed product, they are also sushi grade, and fish lovers everywhere have been praising the taste of these steaks for years.

Those interested in trying these tuna steaks for themselves can find them in the seafood frozen aisle. Big bonus: this offering isn't just for a limited time. These steaks are available year-round, so there's no need to rush to the nearest Aldi to grab the last few boxes. Still, these tuna steaks are fairly popular, so don't be surprised if they're out of stock.