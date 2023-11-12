What To Keep In Mind Before Applying Sauce To Your Burger Buns
A good burger is all about flavor. You season the patty and add the toppings. So, why would you let it stop there with a bun that's merely a vehicle instead of an opportunity to introduce even more flavor? Brushing the inside of your bun with a liquid sauce gives the bun a layer of extra flavor that won't slide off in a way that a condiment will. The boost to every level of the burger is complete — but if you don't follow two critical rules, disaster could strike. The first rule is to brush on the sauce immediately before serving.
When glazing a burger bun in this way, you're simply taking a flavorful liquid and brushing it on the interior cut surface. If you're not careful with the timing of this, it could lead to a very soggy bun and not a very good burger experience. If eaten right away, it offers a burst of flavor; if let sit for too long, it will degrade the integrity of the bun.
Brush the bun — which will act like a sponge and wick up whatever you glaze them with — too soon, and it will get soggy, squishy, and probably fall apart while eating the burger. The thinner the sauce, the more danger there is in applying it too soon. Make sure it's the very last thing done before plating and serving.
Don't overdo it
The second rule is to be fairly modest with your sauce. While you want to be sure to impart good flavor, one potential (major) pitfall — even if you glaze at the right time — is adding way too much sauce. By overdoing the sauce, getting the timing just right won't help you; your burger bun can't handle being drenched. With some sandwiches, like a wet or dipped Italian beef, the soggy, dripping bun is a feature, but most of the time, that's really not what you're going for.
To prevent a soggy sandwich, a pastry brush can keep you from accidentally soaking your buns. Simply dip the brush into the liquid and use it to paint the inside of the buns. It may take longer than drizzling from a bottle or carefully pouring with a spoon, but it will allow you to lay down an even coat. More importantly, it will keep you from adding so much liquid that the bread starts to deteriorate. Toasting the bun, which is one of Gordon Ramsay's rules for a burger, will also help them from getting soggy.
What to glaze burger buns with for extra flavor
Glazing the inside of burger buns is a more common technique with sliders than full-sized burgers, but why stop with the mini sandwiches? This can work with any sandwich, from a teriyaki chicken to a pulled pork sandwich to a veggie or beef burger. It doesn't have to be burger buns — it just has to be bread.
You could brush the inside of your bun with soy sauce for a teriyaki or Hawaiian-styled sandwich. For an elevated burger, top it with brie and arugula and brush the bun with truffle oil or garlic butter. Use balsamic vinegar to add a sweet zing or a Carolina barbecue mop sauce to add a spicy zing. Use herb-flavored oil to impart extra herby flavor to a grilled chicken or turkey sandwich. Use chili oil to add spice to a burger or roast pork sandwich.
Are you a pickle fanatic? Brush a little of your favorite pickle brine on the bread for a Cubano to really amp up the pickle flavor. Add a little chimichurri to a roast beef or steak sandwich for an Argentinean delight. Just make sure to do it all right before serving, and don't overdo it.