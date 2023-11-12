What To Keep In Mind Before Applying Sauce To Your Burger Buns

A good burger is all about flavor. You season the patty and add the toppings. So, why would you let it stop there with a bun that's merely a vehicle instead of an opportunity to introduce even more flavor? Brushing the inside of your bun with a liquid sauce gives the bun a layer of extra flavor that won't slide off in a way that a condiment will. The boost to every level of the burger is complete — but if you don't follow two critical rules, disaster could strike. The first rule is to brush on the sauce immediately before serving.

When glazing a burger bun in this way, you're simply taking a flavorful liquid and brushing it on the interior cut surface. If you're not careful with the timing of this, it could lead to a very soggy bun and not a very good burger experience. If eaten right away, it offers a burst of flavor; if let sit for too long, it will degrade the integrity of the bun.

Brush the bun — which will act like a sponge and wick up whatever you glaze them with — too soon, and it will get soggy, squishy, and probably fall apart while eating the burger. The thinner the sauce, the more danger there is in applying it too soon. Make sure it's the very last thing done before plating and serving.