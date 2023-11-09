This Is Why Homemade Chinese Food And Takeout Taste So Different

There's nothing quite like Chinese takeout. Sweet, salty, a bit greasy, often a bit spicy, and simply moreish. Indulging in a takeout after a hectic day at work or a busy week feels like a real treat, especially when you can't be bothered cooking.

Whether your favorite dish is beef with broccoli, General Tso's chicken, honey chili prawns, or fried rice with char siu pork, somehow, your local Chinese takeout makes everything taste so good. So why, when you try to recreate your favorite takeout dishes at home, are they just never quite as tasty?

It turns out there are a few reasons for this — and your local takeout probably has quite a few tricks up its sleeve. Let's look at why homemade Chinese food and takeout taste so different — and how you can make your home-cooked Chinese dishes taste more like takeout using information from American-Chinese food chefs and other professionals.