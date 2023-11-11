For The Best Tasting Broccoli Salad, Give It A Little Time

Some foods just taste better after hanging out in the fridge for a while. Stews, soups, curries — after melding overnight, these dishes develop deeper flavors than they had when first cooked on the stovetop. Normally, this sort of effect is limited to wetter, braised, or stewed dishes; meals that need to retain their crunch, especially salads, tend not to last long as leftovers and go limp over time.

However, some salads were made for fridge-melding, and a good broccoli salad is one of them. Crisp, toothsome, raw chopped broccoli mixed with a medley of other crunchy veggies, fresh herbs, and toppings like dried fruit and nuts or seeds, all blend together with a light and bright dressing to form a salad that only gets better and more complex as it rests in the refrigerator. This is one salad you can make ahead with no issue. In fact, it'll taste even better for lunch the next day.