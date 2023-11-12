The World's Largest McDonald's Big Mac Isn't Exactly Edible

In the Guinness Book of World Records, you won't see the Big Mac named as the world's largest commercially sold burger. That honor belongs to a beefy creation by Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar, a restaurant in Detroit, Michigan. Before it was eaten, the burger stood at three feet tall and had a width spanning five feet. However, this seemingly massive stature doesn't compare to the dimensions of the world's largest Big Mac, which is almost double in size at 14 feet high and 12 feet wide. But unlike the Guinness World Record holder, this hefty McDonald's burger is only a feast for the eyes, not the stomach.

The world's largest Big Mac may look realistic, but it's actually just a statue. It's on display in the PlayPlace area of a McDonald's in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, where it has sat since 2007 when the restaurant was turned into the Big Mac Museum. The only Big Mac you can eat there is the standard-size one from the menu.