Why Reddit Has A Problem With Costco Bananas

Some bananas taste different than others, and not just because of their ripeness — anything from the location where they were grown to the temperature of the truck they was transported in can affect bananas' flavor. One particular spot where customers aren't always so keen on buying bananas is Costco.

Most shoppers at this warehouse chain seem to agree that bananas are not one of the fruits you should be buying from Costco. Some customers flocked to Reddit to complain about the quality of the chain's fruit, and several users pointed out just how quickly it goes bad. One said, "It's weird — their bananas are ripe when they're still green and then once they turn yellow they turn brown the next day." Another customer echoed this observation, saying, "I've literally never seen those bananas turn yellow. They go from green to rotting green." One user called the bananas tasteless, while another customer who tried to make the best of the situation said they always freeze their Costco bananas and use them for smoothies instead of eating them outright.