Can You Really Order A McDonald's Burger Without Any Seasoning?

For those who practice a specialized diet but still want their fast food fix, the no-sodium route may be a middle ground. This is especially important for those with high blood pressure or who have a chronic disease that requires a lower sodium intake. Getting a fast food burger without that pesky salt sounds simple enough, but can you really order a burger without seasoning at McDonald's?

In theory, McDonald's should be able to accommodate the order without much hassle. According to the McDonald's website, employees season their burger patties after cooking them on the grill. The establishment doesn't get fancy with its seasonings either, using a mix of only salt and pepper — reportedly 86% pepper and 14% salt. Chef Bobby Flay would be proud. Since seasonings are added late in the cooking process, it should be simple to request no seasoning on your burger.

Former McDonald's Chef Mike Haracz speculates on TikTok that being able to satisfy customer requests is one of the reasons that McDonald's doesn't season its beef patties before cooking. It's all a matter of the cook not adding that extra step when preparing your patty. However, there is still room for error so you may want to double-check that no seasoning was added to your burger.