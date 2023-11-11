Fill Your Next Layer Cake With Cranberries For Added Holiday Flair

There are so many seasonal flavors that come out to shine during the winter holidays, such as perennial favorites pumpkin, peppermint, and gingerbread. For those of us who like the flavors of fruit, there are cranberries. The tart, bright red berries typically make their way onto our holiday spread in the form of a turkey-loving cranberry sauce. The most common types are the classic canned, jellied version; fresh and crunchy from the deli; or a homemade cranberry sauce you can easily put together yourself.

However, a healthy dollop of cranberry sauce atop your Thanksgiving turkey is not the only way to use cranberries in your holiday dishes. The berries give a pop of red, festive color and add a tart, bright flavor to a variety of holiday desserts. This year, consider giving your layer cakes some holiday flair by incorporating these berries into the mix.

Putting this easy, colorful spin on your baked goods starts with considering which flavors pair well with cranberries. In addition to the variety of ways that you can add them to your layer cakes, the crimson orbs work equally well in other types of holiday cakes and baked goods.