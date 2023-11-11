Doritos Are The Secret Ingredient You Need For An Otherworldly Meatloaf

American meatloaf hasn't changed much since the 1870s. Back then, the recipe called for a combination of leftover beef, onion, salt, and pepper, along with egg, and bread soaked in milk to bind all the ingredients together. Compared to more modern recipes, the biggest difference is that we use ground beef instead of leftover beef that's been chopped up, and the bread is often substituted for breadcrumbs or crackers. There aren't too many variations beyond adding different spices, but if you want to change up your meatloaf, you may want to consider using Doritos.

Adding Doritos to meatloaf is a lot like adding seasoned breadcrumbs. But while seasoned breadcrumbs typically rely on more subtle flavors like herbs and sometimes cheese, Doritos are saturated in seasoning. Nacho Cheese Doritos, for example, contain not only Romano and cheddar cheese, but also tomato powder, garlic powder, red and green bell pepper powder, and other spices. So even though they do function like breadcrumbs in terms of texture, they add a lot more flavor to your meatloaf.