Take Canned Biscuits To The Next Level And Make Garlicky Breadsticks

Canned biscuits make for an effortless side dish, but that's not all they're good for. Like many ingredients and tools found in the kitchen, canned biscuits have many potential uses. Not only is this product good to help craft dishes like biscuits and gravy in a flash, they're also the perfect base for some delicious garlicky breadsticks.

While this premade dough has the word "biscuit" on the packaging, the fluffy bread can be used to make a whole lineup of baked goods, breadsticks included. To make it happen, simply pop open your canned biscuits as normal. Now grab a slice of the biscuit dough and roll it out long and thin. Twist the dough to give it some texture, then lay it out on a baking sheet. To really up your appetizer game, brush the dough with some minced garlic and butter or sprinkle the dough with the seasonings of your choice. Cook the dough per the instructions on the can (or until your preferred level of golden-brown) and voila. Hot, fluffy breadsticks are ready for the dinner table.