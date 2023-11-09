The Fast, Easy Way To Shred Imitation Crab Meat

Known as the hot dog of the sea, imitation crab meat will work in a pinch if you're on a budget and don't want to splurge on the real thing. Imitation crab meat is often made with processed meat from a pollock. It generally comes prepackaged as red and white sticks, which means you'll have to shred the imitation crab to properly use it in a recipe. Sure, you can slice it up into little pieces or even toss it into a chopper for a quick slice. However, there may be an easier and less messy way of shredding that imitation crab.

It all has to do with pressure — you will need a kitchen knife, preferably a butcher or cake knife. You will want to make sure that the blade is bigger than the imitation crab sticks. From there, it's all a matter of placing your imitation crab on a cutting board and pressing down with the flat edge of the knife. Start at the top of your imitation crab and work your way down.

Imitation crab isn't the most durable of foods, so the weight should flatten the meat and cause it to shred as a result. Instead of sticks, you should have long strands of imitation crab, which you can then chop into smaller pieces to fit your preference.