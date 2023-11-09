Want Evenly Cooked Wings For Your Roast Chicken? Make Sure To Tuck Them

Everyone has their favorite piece of chicken. Some go for the legs; some won't eat anything but the breasts. However, for those who enjoy the wings, it's a whole other story. You tend to get lucky with pieces like breasts and thighs — they stand a much better chance of being cooked evenly. However, when it comes to the wings, there's a certain technique that needs to be employed in order for them to come out just right.

If you've ever attempted to cook them evenly, you'll know just how hard this can be. Well, once you know the trick, it's actually very simple. To evenly cook your wings for a roast chicken, all you need to do is to tuck them. Evenly cooked chicken wings will give you the tender, juicy, and flavorful qualities everyone desires in their chicken. You may even find some folks wanting to switch over and take one of your wings.