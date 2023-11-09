When It Comes To Fruit Pies, Don't Sleep On Grapes

Traditionally, the pies have been made during Concords' harvest season, late summer to early fall, but if you freeze fresh grapes or search around for the right variety, the pie can be enjoyed all year long. Concord grapes are the preferred (and original) variety for this pie and what you'll see listed in most recipes. They're sweet and tangy — but even if you've never had a Concord grape on its own, you're probably familiar with the flavor. Most "grape-flavored" foods taste like Concords, rather than like the grapes you'd usually buy in the grocery store.

Speaking of grocery store grapes, the Thompson seedless variety typically found in the produce section can also be used for grape pie. If you're looking for more of a Southern flare, opt for muscadine grapes instead. Varieties like Concord and muscadine have thick skins that typically become soft when baked and add just a little texture, so whether or not you remove the skins before baking is up to you. Both Concord and muscadine grapes are slip skin, which means that the pulp will slip out easily when pushed. Seeds are more challenging to remove, so you can choose seedless varieties — but seeded grapes often have more flavor, so the extra removal steps may offer a taste benefit.

The resulting taste will vary some, depending on the variety — Concords are sweet, muscadines are musky, Thompson seedless are tart. Whichever you choose, your grape pie will be juicy and jammy, with a texture similar to blueberry pie.