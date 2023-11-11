Wait A Minute, Is Chocolate Even Considered A Candy?

Has someone ever asked you what your favorite candy is? And if you answered "chocolate" or a type of chocolate bar, how long did it take you to realize that it might be a controversial answer? Well, there's a reason for this confusion, and that's because chocolate bars like M&M's, Snickers, Twix, Crunch, Reese's, and Kit Kat taste distinct when compared to candies like Skittles, Swedish Fish, Sour Patch Kids, Jolly Rancher, Nerds, and Twizzlers. If they taste so categorically different, can those sweet treats still all be considered candy?

Well, the definition of candy, according to Merriam-Webster, is "a confection made with sugar and often flavoring and filling." However, the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board defines candy as "a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners in combination with chocolate, fruits, nuts or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of bars, drops, or pieces." The governing board also states that any product that contains flour shouldn't be considered candy, as well as any food product that requires refrigeration. Therefore, it's safe to assume that sweetened chocolate can be considered a candy, after all. But it's important to note that, according to this definition, chocolate bars like Kit Kat and Milky Way can't be considered candy because they contain flour, which is why there has been discussion about modifying the definition.