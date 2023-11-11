Kewpie Mayo Is The Foundational Ingredient For Incredible Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is one of those crowd-pleasing staples that seems to have a reserved spot at every potluck, BBQ, or warm-weathered picnic. While its appearance is consistent, it may not always receive the warmest welcome. Is this because its repetitive flavor is just plain tedious? Perhaps! If you want your macaroni salad to avoid a "Groundhog Day" type of flavor profile, consider substituting ordinary mayonnaise with the gloriously delicious Kewpie variety.

The most notable difference with Kewpie mayonnaise is the inclusion of MSG, which is the essential element contributing to the tangy creaminess this mayo imparts. The stigma surrounding MSG is finally being buried, and with this comes the chance for your macaroni salad's flavor to boldly shine with umami.

Another characteristic intrinsic to Kewpie is that it tends to be made with only egg yolks and is generally formed of a complex blend of rice and apple vinegar. Adding sweetness, richness, and glorious tang, Kewpie's fabulously unique flavor is a testament to the genius of these ingredients uniting. Its slightly yellowy hue coats the pasta straws as effortlessly and as satisfying as butter melted on warm toast. Once folded through with crunchy fresh vegetables, it is simply divine and a serious upgrade from the usual mayonnaise your salad is subjected to.