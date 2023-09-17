The Ingenious European Costco Water Bottle Design We Wish We Had In The US

Contrary to what you might think, Costco locations worldwide may often offer customers a lineup of different items. One random difference between American and European Costco? The design of the Kirkland water bottles. While this might seem like a small difference at first mention, be prepared to feel some jealousy for European Costco members.

The difference in the water bottle design for these two places might be small, but it makes all the difference. While we are all used to water bottles with twist-off caps in America, European Costco members get to enjoy water bottles that have flip caps. This ingenious design prevents the cap from getting lost and keeps the entire bottle intact, so you don't have to keep track of it all the time. Just flip and sip, easy as that. Is it too much to book a plane ticket overseas to see the bottle in person? Probably. But it might be better than simmering in mild annoyance over here.