Inject Your Burger Buns With Butter For A Truly Elevated Experience

Building the best burger takes more than just slapping a patty and some cheese onto a bun. While that might be fine if you're in a hurry, other times you want to elevate your burger's flavor — especially if you're cooking for others and not just yourself. There are a number of ways to make sure you're preparing the best burgers possible. And it isn't just what is between the buns that matters; the bun itself is also important. For an easy way to get salty, rich flavor from your burger buns, just inject them with a little butter.

Yes, you read that right. This goes further than spreading some butter on the underside of the bun. You can use a little pipette or kitchen syringe to add some butter to that bun, but you need to be careful to ensure that your bun doesn't end up becoming a buttery puddle.