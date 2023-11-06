The Issue With The Lack Of Nutritional Facts On Some Of Aldi's Products

Aldi has carved out a space in the grocery industry thanks to its weekly deals as well as its store-brand products and copycats. However, Aldi's low costs come with a particular downside for some shoppers — the lack of nutritional information available. For most products, it's easy to do your homework before you go to the store. Thanks to the invention of the internet, it's easier than ever to look up nutritional information for popular brands. However, since most of Aldi's products are unique to the chain, it's harder to find said information.

It's a roadblock that at least one disgruntled patron has encountered. Speaking with Yahoo News, one shopper explained that they struggled to buy groceries at Aldi due to the lack of info available. The shopper in question had a son who was diabetic and allergic to peanuts, which means they had to be very careful about what products they bought. As a result, they couldn't take any chances. They said, "Because Aldi sells some off brands, there are instances where that info just isn't available. In my situation, I just can't buy those products."